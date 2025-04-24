Join Us at the WKAR Community Impact Forum

Tue May 6 at 6:30pm-8:30pm WKAR Studios and streaming live at youtube.com.

Doors open at 6pm for a look behind the scenes and Share Your WKAR Story recording.

Join the conversation about the power of public media, the work we do, and how you can help shape its future.

REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended.

RSVP HERE

At a time when public media faces growing challenges, WKAR’s Community Impact Forum offers an engaging, behind-the-scenes look at how your mid-Michigan public media station serves your community through local information, educational resources, and inspiring storytelling.

The evening program features a panel discussion with Q&A moderated by WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner.

You’ll hear from the people who power WKAR, see the impact we’re making in the community, and leave with the tools, information, and inspiration you need to make your voice be heard. From writing to your representatives to sharing our mission with friends and neighbors, you’ll walk away ready to make a real difference.

The evening also includes Share Your WKAR Story recording before and after the main program. Stop in Studio F before or after the panel discussion to record a message about what WKAR means to you.

Public media belongs to all of us—come find out how you can help keep it strong.

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays.

Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)