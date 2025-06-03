Community Joins WKAR for Impact Forum

WKAR Public Media recently hosted residents from across mid-Michigan for a Community Impact Forum to learn about the effect recent threats to public media funding could have on their community. Presented in WKAR’s Studio A on the campus of Michigan State University and streamed live on YouTube, the event drew 140 guests and viewers on March 6, 2025.

WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner served as moderator for the evening, interviewing station senior leaders and staff members, as well as community partners and supporters. The panel discussions were bookended with pre-recorded videos that offered a deeper dive into topics like how federal funding for public media works and how the mission of public media inspires WKAR staff.

“In this time when the value and relevance of public media has been brought into question, WKAR welcomed the opportunity to re-introduce mid-Michigan to the mission, purpose, and programming that has been an essential part of our community for decades,” said Turner. “From educational programs and local storytelling to public safety infrastructure and community partnerships, our Community Impact Forum attendees learned about the full scope of programs and services that are at stake if we lose federal funding.”

Representatives from several community organizations participated in a panel discussion that highlighted the ways that public media goes beyond traditional television and radio broadcasting to connect people to educational experiences and resources.

Child and Family Charities CEO Julie Thomasma described WKAR community space included in their new Family Growth and Resource Center at the former McLaren Greenlawn campus.

Carolyn Bloodworth connected with WKAR professionally first during her years with Consumers Energy but grew closer to WKAR staff through a passion for service. She was inspired to become a WKAR Radio Reading Service volunteer after her mother’s spirits were uplifted by the program while experiencing macular degeneration.

The event concluded with time for Q&A with questions collected from guests online and in person.

The WKAR Community Impact Forum live video has reached over 1,000 views on YouTube since the streamed event. The full video can be viewed on the WKAR YouTube channel.