WKAR Hosts 'I Feel...' Showcase

On Thurs., May 29, families and community members from across mid-Michigan gathered at WKAR Studios to celebrate the debut of ‘I Feel…’, a new WKAR original short video series designed to help young children explore and understand their emotions.

The event was held in the Communication Arts and Sciences building at Michigan State University and included a vendor fair, light refreshments and a panel discussion. The panel featured experts in child development and education, including local school leaders, psychologists, and the show’s producer, who explained the importance of strengthening emotional intelligence in young children and how the project was developed with those needs in mind.

Attendees had the chance to meet the panelists and connect with Ingham County Great Start Collaborative & Family Coalition and Lansing School District’s Universal Preschool to learn more about resources to support emotional learning at home and in the classroom.

The event was presented in partnership with, and with financial support from, Ingham Great Start Collaborative & Family Coalition.

The ‘I Feel...’ series can be viewed at https://video.wkar.org/show/i-feel/.

Support for the “I Feel…” series is also provided in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.