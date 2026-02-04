© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WKAR Celebrates PBS KIDS Day in 2026

WKAR Public Media | By Ella Robbins Johnson
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:26 PM EST
Adult taking photo of two girls posting with costume character
1 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0033-1920x1080.jpg
Two young girls meet Carl from Carl the Collector at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
Adult and two girls pose with dog for photo
2 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0035-1920x1080.jpg
A family poses for a photo with Zeke the Wonderdog at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
Adult records boy posing in front of green screen
3 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0046-1920x1080.jpg
A young boy poses in front of a green screen at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
A group of kids, two adults, and a school mascot smile on stage with a big check
4 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0089-1920x1080.jpg
MSUFCU presents a $50,000 check at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
A group of kids dance with a mascot in front of an audience
5 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0115-1920x1080.jpg
A group of kids learn hip-hop dance moves from All of the Above Hip Hop Academy at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
A mascot gives a child a high-five
6 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0147-1920x1080.jpg
MSU mascot Sparty gives a high five to a child visiting PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
A girl on an adult's shoulders looks at WKAR signage
7 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0203-1920x1080.jpg
Studio A fills a large audience at PBS KIDS with WKAR.
Matt Merlo
A boy stands at a computer with an adult
8 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0253-1920x1080.jpg
Children explore activities by the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo
Two girls talk into a microphone with an adult
9 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0275-1920x1080.jpg
Two young girls record for MI Michigan Story at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
Two girls play at a purple table
10 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0296-1920x1080.jpg
A young girl decorates a piggy bank with Piggy Bank Pathways at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
A girl and adult are interviewed with a microphone
11 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0316-1920x1080.jpg
A young girl and her father are interviewed by staff at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
Group photo with two costume characters
12 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0374-1920x1080.jpg
Volunteers and Staff of PBS KIDS Day 2026 at WKAR
Matt Merlo / WKAR-MSU
Adult plays music instruments with girl
13 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0254-1920x1080.jpg
A young girl learns musical instruments with MSU Community Music School at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / MSU-WKAR
Three men pose with banner
14 of 14  — PBSKIDS26-MAM-0320-1920x1080.jpg
Trio representatives from All of the Above Hip Hop Academy pose with their banner at PBS KIDS Day with WKAR
Matt Merlo / MSU-WKAR

Over 1,200 community members of all ages gathered recently to celebrate PBS KIDS® Day with WKAR. Families across mid-Michigan came together for the event, hosted at the WKAR studios on the campus of Michigan State University on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR is a tradition that dates to 2017, with the launch of the free PBS KIDS 24/7 broadcast TV channel. The event is hosted to foster community engagement, raise awareness of PBS KIDS programming, and connect mid-Michigan kids and their families with valuable community resources. This year, PBS KIDS Day included demonstrations from All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, as well as special appearances by Zeke the Wonderdog and MSU’s mascot, Sparty.

Attending children and their families were also invited to meet two PBS KIDS program characters— Lily Hunter from Weather Hunters and Carl from Carl the Collector.

“Every year around this time we get together to explore the World of Possibilities open to each PBS KID in our mid-Michigan community,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, during opening remarks. “How many PBS KIDS are here right now? Don’t be shy, grownups! I like to think anybody who was raised on PBS will always be a PBS KID!”

Turner also took a moment to highlight WKAR’s newest mini-series I Feel.

"We all go through a wide range of feelings that come from our life experiences,” Turner said. “That’s why we created the I Feel  short videos right here at WKAR to help children and their grownups identify, describe and understand those feelings.”

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR is supported in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.

Arianna Ridderbusch, MSUFCU vice president of community impact, presented a $50,000 check to WKAR. The donation is part of a five-year, quarter-million-dollar commitment to support the station’s community wide educational initiatives.

“We designate $10 per year per member to gift into our communities and to strengthen and provide programming,” said Ridderbusch. “Through that type of support, we are able to support WKAR programming and education for young people.”

The event offered much to explore throughout the WKAR studios and the Communication Arts and Sciences building. Hundreds of free books were given away to attendees for WKAR’s continued efforts to support education in the mid-Michigan area.

“The hip hop performance was fantastic! We loved selecting a new book and the staff we interacted with were so friendly,” one parent wrote in a follow-up message to WKAR. "The kids and I were delighted at every turn. The event was outstanding!”

Over 15 community partners joined WKAR for the day, sharing fun and educational activities.

“Getting to connect with families was great,” one partner wrote in a follow-up message to WKAR. Another community partner wrote, “Love the happy vibe of this event during a long winter!”

A special thanks to volunteers from MSUFCU and the MSU community for helping during this event— PBS KIDS Day with WKAR would not have been possible without your support.

Community partners at the event included:

Capital Area Community Services, Capital Area District Libraries, East Lansing Public Library, Greater Lansing Area Moms, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), Fenner Nature Center, Impression 5 Science Center, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, Michigan Education Trust, MDHHS – Environmental Health Bureau, MSU Broad Art Museum, MSU Community Music School, Michigan State University Extension, Piggy Bank Pathways, REACH Studio Art, Wharton Center for Performing Arts, and Woldumar Nature Association.
In Your Community
Ella Robbins Johnson
Ella Robbins Johnson is a Communications and Digital Engagement Intern at WKAR for the Spring 2026 semester.
See stories by Ella Robbins Johnson
Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.