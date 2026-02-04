WKAR Celebrates PBS KIDS Day in 2026

Over 1,200 community members of all ages gathered recently to celebrate PBS KIDS® Day with WKAR. Families across mid-Michigan came together for the event, hosted at the WKAR studios on the campus of Michigan State University on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR is a tradition that dates to 2017, with the launch of the free PBS KIDS 24/7 broadcast TV channel. The event is hosted to foster community engagement, raise awareness of PBS KIDS programming, and connect mid-Michigan kids and their families with valuable community resources. This year, PBS KIDS Day included demonstrations from All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, as well as special appearances by Zeke the Wonderdog and MSU’s mascot, Sparty.

Attending children and their families were also invited to meet two PBS KIDS program characters— Lily Hunter from Weather Hunters and Carl from Carl the Collector.

“Every year around this time we get together to explore the World of Possibilities open to each PBS KID in our mid-Michigan community,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, during opening remarks. “How many PBS KIDS are here right now? Don’t be shy, grownups! I like to think anybody who was raised on PBS will always be a PBS KID!”

Turner also took a moment to highlight WKAR’s newest mini-series I Feel.

"We all go through a wide range of feelings that come from our life experiences,” Turner said. “That’s why we created the I Feel short videos right here at WKAR to help children and their grownups identify, describe and understand those feelings.”

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR is supported in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.

Arianna Ridderbusch, MSUFCU vice president of community impact, presented a $50,000 check to WKAR. The donation is part of a five-year, quarter-million-dollar commitment to support the station’s community wide educational initiatives.

“We designate $10 per year per member to gift into our communities and to strengthen and provide programming,” said Ridderbusch. “Through that type of support, we are able to support WKAR programming and education for young people.”

The event offered much to explore throughout the WKAR studios and the Communication Arts and Sciences building. Hundreds of free books were given away to attendees for WKAR’s continued efforts to support education in the mid-Michigan area.

“The hip hop performance was fantastic! We loved selecting a new book and the staff we interacted with were so friendly,” one parent wrote in a follow-up message to WKAR. "The kids and I were delighted at every turn. The event was outstanding!”

Over 15 community partners joined WKAR for the day, sharing fun and educational activities.

“Getting to connect with families was great,” one partner wrote in a follow-up message to WKAR. Another community partner wrote, “Love the happy vibe of this event during a long winter!”

A special thanks to volunteers from MSUFCU and the MSU community for helping during this event— PBS KIDS Day with WKAR would not have been possible without your support.

Community partners at the event included:

Capital Area Community Services, Capital Area District Libraries, East Lansing Public Library, Greater Lansing Area Moms, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), Fenner Nature Center, Impression 5 Science Center, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, Michigan Education Trust, MDHHS – Environmental Health Bureau, MSU Broad Art Museum, MSU Community Music School, Michigan State University Extension, Piggy Bank Pathways, REACH Studio Art, Wharton Center for Performing Arts, and Woldumar Nature Association.