WKAR at Día de la Mujer Conference 2026

WKAR joined the 31st Annual Día de la Mujer Conference on Saturday, February 21 at the Kellogg Conference Center. Over 150 people visited the WKAR table where interns shared WKAR programming information, giveaways, and children’s books in English and Spanish.

The Día de la Mujer Conference (DDLM) has been celebrating and empowering Latina women since 1992. The conference welcomes all to attend and offers engaging workshops on topics such as business, education, self-empowerment, and leadership. This year's conference featured keynote speaker, Dr. Lisa R. Ramírez, the Director of the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

DDLM is a statewide leadership and empowerment conference coordinated by Michigan State University’s Office of Multicultural Enrichment and Advocacy. DDLM is sponsored by the student organization Culturas de las Razas Unidas C.R.U. and the Office of Cultural and Academic Transitions.

Look for WKAR at more events in our community and follow us for regular updates on Instagram & Facebook.