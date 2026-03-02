© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
WKAR at Día de la Mujer Conference 2026

WKAR Public Media
Published March 2, 2026 at 4:33 PM EST
Three people pose for photo behind WKAR table.
Alexandra Busch
Three WKAR interns pose for photo behind WKAR table in vendor fair room at Día de la Mujer Conference.

The Día de la Mujer Conference provides valuable information through a series of workshops, keynote speakers, and exhibitions.

WKAR joined the 31st Annual Día de la Mujer Conference on Saturday, February 21 at the Kellogg Conference Center. Over 150 people visited the WKAR table where interns shared WKAR programming information, giveaways, and children’s books in English and Spanish.

The Día de la Mujer Conference (DDLM) has been celebrating and empowering Latina women since 1992. The conference welcomes all to attend and offers engaging workshops on topics such as business, education, self-empowerment, and leadership. This year's conference featured keynote speaker, Dr. Lisa R. Ramírez, the Director of the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

DDLM is a statewide leadership and empowerment conference coordinated by Michigan State University’s Office of Multicultural Enrichment and Advocacy. DDLM is sponsored by the student organization Culturas de las Razas Unidas C.R.U. and the Office of Cultural and Academic Transitions.

