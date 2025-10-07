Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | 2025

Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR returns to Lansing and Impression 5 Science Center!

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 3pm-6pm

Impression 5 Science Center

200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933

Registration for this FREE event is recommended. Includes sign-up for one of several FREE available StoryTime sessions. REGISTER FREE HERE

This free special event for kids and families focuses on being kind and thoughtful toward others.

Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will be there for StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo!



Learn about ways to be a caring neighbor

Meet the helpers who serve your community

Thank others for their help and service

Explore the Science Center

Get fun giveaways and free books (while supplies last)

About StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo

Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat will be the special guests at WKAR Family's StoryTime with Robin Pizzo. Read-along sessions will be held throughout the afternoon. Seating is limited.

Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian

Activity Partners*



Abrams Planetarium

Capital Area Community Services

Capital Area District Libraries

East Lansing Public Library

Fenner Conservancy

Greater Lansing Area Moms

Ingham Great Start Collaborative/PreK for All

Lansing Lugnuts

Lansing School District Universal Preschool

Michigan Education Trust (MET)

Michigan State University Community Music School

Michigan State University Extension

REACH Studio Art Center

Wharton Center for Performing Arts



*Participating partners are subject to change

PARKING

There is limited available FREE parking in front and behind Impression 5 Science Center. There is also additional Downtown Lansing parking nearby.

CATA BUS STOPS

Impression 5 Science Center is a short walk from these CATA bus stops on Michigan Avenue.



EBD Michigan past Grand Ave Stop ID: 1672

WBD Michigan at Museum Drive Stop ID: 1745

Presented by

WKAR Family and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by

PNC Grow Up Great

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.

