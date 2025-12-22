Save the Date! PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2026

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 10am-1pm WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS® Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios for fun activities and games for kids.

Meet PBS KIDS characters Lily from Weather Hunters and Carl from Carl the Collector!*

More than a dozen WKAR partners from across your community will be there with fun and informative activities for all.

Registration opens Friday, January 16, 2026. Registration is free and optional.

Supported by MSU Federal Credit Union

*Characters are subject to change