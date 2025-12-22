© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Save the Date! PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2026

WKAR Public Media
Published December 22, 2025 at 12:50 PM EST
Graphic: PBS KIDS Day with WKAR. Saturday, January 31

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 10am-1pm WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus
Join us for PBS KIDS® Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios for fun activities and games for kids.
Meet PBS KIDS characters Lily from Weather Hunters and Carl from Carl the Collector!*

More than a dozen WKAR partners from across your community will be there with fun and informative activities for all.

Registration opens Friday, January 16, 2026. Registration is free and optional.

Supported by MSU Federal Credit Union

*Characters are subject to change
