Join Us! PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2026

WKAR Public Media
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:10 PM EST
PBS KIDS Day with WKAR Saturday January 31 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 10am-1pm WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS® Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios for fun activities and games for kids.
Meet PBS KIDS characters Lily from Weather Hunters and Carl from Carl the Collector.

REGISTER HERE Registration is free and optional. By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change.

SCHEDULE
10:00am Doors Open
Explore fun activities with community partners from across our mid-Michigan community.

10:30am and repeating at 11:30am, 12:30pm
Studio A Main Stage: Celebrating PBS KIDS!
Featuring special performance with All of the Above Hip Hop Academy

1:00pm PBS KIDS Day with WKAR concludes

WHERE: WKAR TV Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on weekends Directions at Google Maps

Activity Partners*

  • Capital Area Community Services
  • Capital Area District Libraries
  • East Lansing Public Library
  • Greater Lansing Area Moms
  • Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB)
  • Fenner Nature Center
  • Impression 5 Science Center
  • Lansing Symphony Orchestra
  • Michigan Education Trust
  • MDHHS - Environmental Health Bureau
  • MSU Broad Art Museum
  • MSU Community Music School
  • Michigan State University Extension
  • Piggy Bank Pathways
  • REACH Studio Art
  • Wharton Center for Performing Arts
  • Woldumar Nature Association
  • Meet Zeke the Wonder Dog!

*Participating partners are subject to change

Supported by MSU Federal Credit Union

PBS KIDS and the PBS KIDS Logo are trademarks owned by Public Broadcasting Service. Used with permission. Carl the Collector ©2026 Fuzzytown Productions, LLC. All rights reserved. Weather Hunters ©2026 WeatherHunters Inc. The Weather Hunters™ name and logo are trademarks of WeatherHunters, Inc. Original production funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
