Join Us! PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2026

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 10am-1pm WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS® Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios for fun activities and games for kids.

Meet PBS KIDS characters Lily from Weather Hunters and Carl from Carl the Collector.

REGISTER HERE Registration is free and optional. By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change.

SCHEDULE

10:00am Doors Open

Explore fun activities with community partners from across our mid-Michigan community.

10:30am and repeating at 11:30am, 12:30pm

Studio A Main Stage: Celebrating PBS KIDS!

Featuring special performance with All of the Above Hip Hop Academy

1:00pm PBS KIDS Day with WKAR concludes

WHERE: WKAR TV Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE on weekends Directions at Google Maps

Activity Partners*



Capital Area Community Services

Capital Area District Libraries

East Lansing Public Library

Greater Lansing Area Moms

Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB)

Fenner Nature Center

Impression 5 Science Center

Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Michigan Education Trust MDHHS - Environmental Health Bureau

MSU Broad Art Museum

MSU Community Music School

Michigan State University Extension

Piggy Bank Pathways

REACH Studio Art

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Woldumar Nature Association

Meet Zeke the Wonder Dog!

*Participating partners are subject to change

Supported by MSU Federal Credit Union