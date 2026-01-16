Join Us! PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2026
Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 10am-1pm WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus
Join us for PBS KIDS® Day at WKAR!
Bring your family to the WKAR studios for fun activities and games for kids.
Meet PBS KIDS characters Lily from Weather Hunters and Carl from Carl the Collector.
REGISTER HERE Registration is free and optional. By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change.
SCHEDULE
10:00am Doors Open
Explore fun activities with community partners from across our mid-Michigan community.
10:30am and repeating at 11:30am, 12:30pm
Studio A Main Stage: Celebrating PBS KIDS!
Featuring special performance with All of the Above Hip Hop Academy
1:00pm PBS KIDS Day with WKAR concludes
WHERE: WKAR TV Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University
PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on weekends Directions at Google Maps
Activity Partners*
*Participating partners are subject to change
Supported by MSU Federal Credit Union