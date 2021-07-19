Canada To Let Vaccinated U.S. Citizens Enter Country On Aug. 9

Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9.

Those from the rest of the world will be allowed to travel to the country on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known.

Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.