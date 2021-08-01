-
The United States government is extending the closure of land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.The move announced Wednesday by the…
-
Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9.Those from the rest of the world will be allowed to travel to the country…
-
Officials in Sault Ste. Marie have said they’re getting ready for more travellers to and from Canada.That's after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled…
-
Canadians can fly to the U.S. but cannot enter by land. Most non-Canadians can't enter Canada by land or air. The government says a full reopening may require 75% of Canadians to be fully vaccinated.
-
Looking back at 2019 MSU men's basketball Sweet 16 run; Canada won't send athletes to the Olympics; Darius Slay to honor Kobe Bryant; Update on Curtis…
-
The 40-person climbing club welcomes beginners and veterans, and hopes to build its own climbing wall at MSU soon.Emily Brouwer, a senior environmental…
-
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have been unwittingly exposed to high levels of lead in their drinking water, with contamination in several cities…
-
An international train tunnel connecting Michigan’s Port Huron to Sarnia, Ontario, has been cleared and repaired following a multi-car train derailment…
-
U.S. border officials say they have seized ancient Egyptian mummy linens during enforcement operations at the Blue Water Bridge that connects Michigan…
-
The demise of the CWHL, and now a player-led boycott of the NWHL, leaves American and Canadian female hockey players wondering what comes next for their…