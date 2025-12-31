© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside the Arts logo in lavender font and a purple background
Inside the Arts

WILX news anchor David Andrews whips up a cookbook

By Scott Pohl
Published December 31, 2025 at 10:56 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
photo of David Andrews in his kitchen
1 of 10  — David Andrews photo.JPG
WILX-TV news anchor David Andrews in his kitchen
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Strawberry Apple Pie photo
2 of 10  — Strawberry Apple Pie pg 66.jpg
A strawberry apple pie
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Rally Round the Raspberry Cake photo
3 of 10  — Rally Round the Raspberry Cake pg 25.jpg
The Rally Round the Raspberry cake
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Decorative pie photo
4 of 10  — Photo opens pie section page 58 USE.jpg
This pie opens the pie section of Baking News
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Cake that resembles a cat's face
5 of 10  — One of several Simple Strawberry Cakes pg 31.jpg
One of several simple strawberry cakes from Baking News
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Lemon cake with roses photo
6 of 10  — Lemon Cake page 22.jpg
A lemon cake
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Heart shaped birthday cake with Snoopy image
7 of 10  — Cherry Cake Cheat pg 19 Austin birthday.jpg
David Andrews made this cake for his daughter Austin's birthday
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Blueberry swirl cheesecake photo
8 of 10  — Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake pg 48.jpg
A blueberry swirl cheesecake
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Pie with latticework crust photo
9 of 10  — Blueberry Peach Pie cat pg 74.jpg
This blueberry peach pie bears the image of a cat
David Andrews / Courtesy photo
Father's Day cake photo
10 of 10  — Red Velvet Cheesecake Dads Day pg 50.jpeg
This Father's Day cake is made of red velvet cheesecake
David Andrews / Courtesy image

Baking News includes recipes and photos from TV-10 newsman

It’s New Years Eve, and to close out 2025, we have a special edition of Inside The Arts.

We begin with a question: are fancy cakes and pies art?

WKAR’s Scott Pohl has the story behind a cookbook recently published by a Lansing TV news anchor.

The oft-heard phrase “breaking news” lends itself to a cookbook by a TV news anchor. News 10’s David Andrews has adapted it to fit his new cookbook. Baking News features recipes and photos from his hobby: baking decorative cakes and pies.

Baking News book cover photo
David Andrews
/
Courtesy photo
Baking News has sold more than 1,000 copies

It isn’t a big stretch to consider his creations to be works of art.

When Andrews was anchoring morning newscasts, he developed a hobby of going home after his Friday shows to make what he called a “weekend cake.” It started simply, with box cakes and frosting from a can. Then came the pandemic. “I thought, I’ve got to bump these weekend cakes up a little bit, you know? I’ve got to do something!” He went on to say “at the same time, you have a lot of time on your hands. You’re watching these cooking shows and the Food Network, and all of these different recipes and elaborate things, so I thought I should start making some of these from scratch instead of using the box.”

As his love for baking from scratch grew, Andrews found himself receiving baking supplies as gifts for his birthdays and at Christmas, and he started to up his game. As his designs became more elaborate, he started posting pictures on social media, and his followers took notice.

He doesn’t have a particularly artistic background and has had no formal training as a decorative baker. Andrews says he simply has a knack for seeing something he admires, maybe from a baking competition TV show, and mimicking it. “It’s uncanny,” he continued, “but I can look at somebody’s design on a cake and kind of recreate it, and then embellish and make it my own, you know, and take ideas from different designs I see on cakes and then combine them into my own creation.”

As for the pies he makes, Andrews says they require an entirely different skill set from his cakes, skills that he almost likes better. He loves making pie dough by hand, and he uses cutouts to help with his precision.

Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Everything WKAR produces, from local news to classical music, is freely available for everyone in our community. Help us close the gap left by the loss of federal funding. An anonymous longtime supporter is matching all sustaining gifts dollar for dollar up to $100,000 through December 31.

Close the gap and have your donation matched by December 31.

With all that baking, you might wonder how these cakes and pies taste. Andrews and his wife Monica Harris are empty nesters, so they can’t possibly eat everything he bakes. He winds up taking a lot of these desserts in to the station to share with his TV-10 colleagues, adding “I’ve had no complaints yet, and people are still asking ‘what are you bringing in from the weekend?’ And so, it gets consumed pretty quickly.”

Treating the people he works with ultimately led WILX general manager Debbie Petersmark to suggest the cookbook. It took Andrews the better part of a year to compile his recipes and photographs. He wanted any proceeds to go to charity, so two non-profits were chosen. To date, more than 1,000 copies have been sold.

Along with cakes and pies, Baking News includes recipes for frosting, cookies, breads, and breakfast bakes. There are also submissions from other TV-10 personalities, including Tim Staudt, Taylor Gattoni, and Darrin Rockcole.

Andrews says his kitchen has become a source of peace in his life. “It’s very calming”, he concluded. “It’s very focused, and so that I can block most everything out of my mind and just focus on that. And so, to me, it’s kind of like therapy.”

With the success of Baking News, Andrews says he has already started collecting more recipes and pictures for a possible sequel.

NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS:

Electric Flower Company will play at the Green Door in Lansing. Doors open at 7.

Jeff Baldori will be at Urban Beat in Old Town Lansing tonight. That’s at 7.

Starfarm will perform at a New Year’s Eve Party at Grewal Hall in Lansing tonight, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Ten Pound Fiddle will hold a contra dance tonight with a potluck dinner at 6:30, a dance workshop at 7:30, and a contra dance from 8 to midnight with the Sligo Creek Ramblers at Central United Methodist Church in Lansing.

Inside the Arts
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl has maintained an on-call schedule reporting for WKAR following his retirement after 36 years on the air at the station.
See stories by Scott Pohl