Director of Jazz Studies at MSU lauds Wynton Marsalis ahead of Michigan concerts

One of the world’s greatest jazz musicians will be in Michigan for a series of programs over the next few days.

Director of Jazz Studies at the Michigan State University College of Music Rodney Whitaker and Marsalis have been friends for a long time.

In assessing Marsalis’s place in jazz music, Whitaker says he’s “everywhere” in terms of being a high-level performer, educator and historian. He says ultimately, Marsalis really wanted to emulate his father.

Ellis Marsalis Jr. was a jazz pianist and educator in New Orleans, mentoring stars like Terence Blanchard and Harry Connick Jr.

“His father played in clubs in New Orleans, and he would go sometimes and there would be two or three people sitting in there listening to him,” Whitaker explained.

“He’d still finish the gig and play it like it was a house full of folks, and then get up the next morning and go teach school.”

Russ White / MSU Today Rodney Whitaker

Whitaker was still a teenager when he first met Wynton Marsalis, and the music giant invested a lot of time talking with the younger musician.

He remembers a note from Marsalis when he was still in his 20s. It read that Marsalis would love to see the man that Whitaker was to become.

According to Whitaker, Marsalis was “always encouraging me to develop my intellect and considering me an intellectual, which is a heavy thing, having Wynton Marsalis thinking that you’re smart.”

Whitaker also remembers a middle of the night phone call from Marsalis later in their relationship.

Marsalis was on a European tour and going through something of a midlife crisis. He thought he’d done a great service, influencing musicians to play acoustic jazz, but he was seeing a shift away from that.

“He kept going on and on, and I hung up on him,” remembered Whitaker.

“The next morning, he called me. He said ‘You changed my life’. I said, 'How did I change your life?' But he said I did say ‘Either you’re out here or you’re not’, and I learned that from him. You’ve got to be committed to whatever your journey is, and you’ve got to see it through the end.”

Now, Marsalis’s journey is changing.

After almost 40 years, Marsalis recently announced he’s stepping down as leader of the influential Jazz at Lincoln Center organization.

The best way to support WKAR is to . Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift. This community plays an important role in shaping what comes next for WKAR. With federal funding eliminated, your support keeps trusted local journalism and hand-curated classical music freely available across mid-Michigan. become a sustainer . Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift. DONATE to close the gap

Whitaker says he knew this was coming. They talk several times a week, and his friend thinks it’s time for younger blood with new ideas.

“Most maestros never get to that point. They don’t figure that part out. They stay until it’s over, you know?" he said.

"Usually, you’re carrying them out and not them deciding to leave. And I can imagine at some point, some young person inspired him that maybe it’s time to go.”

Wynton Marsalis brings a symphonic work for jazz ensemble and orchestra called “The Jungle” to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium Friday, February 6.

On Saturday, he’ll play with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in a program inspired by Duke Ellington, called “Duke In Africa,” also at the Hill Auditorium.

He brings the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to the Wharton Center at MSU on Tuesday, February 10.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

Williamston Theatre presents “Dial M For Murder” with a pay what you wish performance Thursday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. There will be preview performances until the official opening night on February 13. The show runs through March 8.

Ten Pound Fiddle has another “Tune In” open mic night Thursday at the Robin Theatre in Lansing. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

The 22nd midwinter Singing and Folk Festival is this weekend at the University Lutheran Church in East Lansing, at 7:30 both Friday and Saturday.