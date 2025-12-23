The 1888 Fire in Hermansville & Michigan’s Drinking Age Change | December 23

On this day in 1888, the lumber town of Hermansville, Michigan, near the Wisconsin border, was destroyed by fire. With no fire department and frozen water supplies, the bucket brigade was unable to stop the flames. In 1978, Michigan raised the legal drinking age back to 21 after it had been lowered to 18 for nearly seven years. The change came after an increase in teenage drinking and automobile accidents, approved by voters in November of that year.