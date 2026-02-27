1702 Comet, Aggies' First Game & Rosa Parks Statue | Feb 27

On this day in 1702, a comet blazed across the skies over Michigan, startling native Americans and frightening French fur traders. In 1899, Michigan Agricultural College, later MSU, played its first basketball game as the Aggies against Olivet. The game was intense and filled with fouls. In 2013, civil rights activist Rosa Parks was honored with a bronze statue at the US Capitol, the first full-size statue of an African-American woman there.