Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Oct. 21, 2022 - Rep. Donna Lasinski | OFF THE RECORD

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
Rep. Donna Lasinski appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Trouble for former MI Speaker of the House. Guest: Rep. Donna Lasinski.

The panel discusses the allegations against former Michigan Speaker Lee Chatfield. The guest is House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

