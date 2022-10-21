Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Oct. 21, 2022 - Rep. Donna Lasinski | OFF THE RECORD
Trouble for former MI Speaker of the House. Guest: Rep. Donna Lasinski.
The panel discusses the allegations against former Michigan Speaker Lee Chatfield. The guest is House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.