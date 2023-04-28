Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
April 28, 2023 - Sen. Darrin Camilleri | OFF THE RECORD
More money for MI students? Guest: PreK-12 Budget Chair Sen. Darrin Camilleri.
The panel discusses the possibility of $9700 per pupil for Michigan students with guest Sen. Darrin Camilleri who chair's the PreK-12 Budget Committee. Panelists Zoe Clark, Samantha Shriber and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.