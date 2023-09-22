Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Sept. 22, 2023 - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the latest on the auto strike in Michigan and Donald Trump visiting the UAW strikers. The guest is U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. Panelists Zachary Gorchow, Paula Gardner and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.