© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Sept. 22, 2023 - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published September 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

The panel discusses the latest on the auto strike in Michigan and Donald Trump visiting the UAW strikers. The guest is U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. Panelists Zachary Gorchow, Paula Gardner and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE