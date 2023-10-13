© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Oct. 13, 2023 - Rep. Emily Dievendorf | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published October 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Rep. Emily Dievendorf appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
Rep. Emily Dievendorf appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.

The panel discusses recommendations to the governor's council to grow the state's population. The guest is Rep. Emily Dievendorf discussing the progressive legislative agenda. Panelists Simon Schuster, Emily Lawler and Zoe Clark join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
Reporters at WKAR work tirelessly in our community, covering topics and issues other news outlets don't. Every donation, no matter how small, helps fund more reporting about our hometowns. Make your donation today!
DONATE