Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Dec. 8, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg | OFF THE RECORD
The Governor expects tax hike recommendations from her panel on how to grow Michigan. Special one-on-one guest interview: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The panel discusses the Governor expecting tax hike recommendations from her panel on how to grow Michigan. The guest is a special one-on-one interview with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Clara Hendrickson, and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.