© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Dec. 8, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published December 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST

The Governor expects tax hike recommendations from her panel on how to grow Michigan. Special one-on-one guest interview: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The panel discusses the Governor expecting tax hike recommendations from her panel on how to grow Michigan. The guest is a special one-on-one interview with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Clara Hendrickson, and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org
Politics & Government
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!
DONATE