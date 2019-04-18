The Redacted Mueller Report Is Public. Here's What We Know

With Kimberly Atkins

The Mueller report is out. Redacted by the Justice Department, shipped up to Congress and released to the public. We break it down in a special live evening broadcast.



Guests

Josh Gerstein, senior legal affairs contributor to Politico. (@joshgerstein)

Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University. Co-author of “Impeachment: An American History.” (@jeffreyaengel)

Victoria Nourse, professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. Chief counsel to the vice president of the United States from 2015 to 2016. Former appellate lawyer in the Justice Department and special counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Served as junior counsel to the Senate Iran-Contra Committee under New Hampshire Republican Sen. Warren Rudman and Hawaii Democratic Sen. Daniel Inouye.



From The Reading List

New York Times: “What We Know So Far From the Mueller Report” — “Mr. Mueller examined about 10 actions by President Trump to determine whether he sought to obstruct justice but could not reach a conclusion. He found a concerted effort by Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, but established no criminal conspiracy between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“The report detailed dramatic conflicts within the White House. When Mr. Trump learned of Mr. Mueller’s appointment, he slumped in his chair and said: ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f——.’

“Attorney General William P. Barr offered a strong defense of Mr. Trump and said he gave the president’s lawyers access to Mr. Mueller’s report ‘earlier this week,’ before it was released.”

Politico: “Burr apparently fed info on FBI’s Russia probe to White House, Mueller says” — “Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr apparently supplied the White House counsel’s office with information about FBI investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a report from special counsel Robert Mueller that was made public on Thursday.

“The report says that on March 9, 2017, then-FBI Director James Comey briefed Congressional leaders and intelligence committee heads on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference. That briefing included ‘an identification of the principal U.S. subjects of the investigation.’

“Burr (R-N.C.) then corresponded with the White House a week later about the Russia probes and the White House counsel’s office ‘appears to have received information about the status of the FBI investigation,’ the special counsel report said.”

The Atlantic: “14 Must-Read Moments From the Mueller Report” — “Attorney General William Barr released Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Thursday. Though some of the findings have been redacted, the report will give the public a clearer sense of what the special counsel found—and whether Barr’s short summary, made public in late March, was accurate.

“The report covers the special counsel’s investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, and details 10 episodes that Mueller’s team examined as part of its inquiry into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. Four types of information are redacted in the report, according to Barr: grand-jury material, and details that could jeopardize intelligence sources and methods, ongoing cases, and the privacy of ‘peripheral third parties.’ ”

Brian Hardzinski and Karen Shiffman produced this hour for broadcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

