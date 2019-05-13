Sheriff: Suspect In Double Homicide To Be Arraigned On Tuesday

UPDATED Monday at 7:00 p.m.: An arraignment is scheduled Tuesday afternoon for a man accused of killing two women last Friday.

WKAR's Karel Vega reports on man arrested in killings of two women.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says the male suspect will be arraigned on Tuesday. The Lansing State Journal and WKAR media partner WLNS TV identify him as 27-year-old Kiernan Brown.

Police said that during a traffic stop along I-69 early Friday morning, the man showed them pictures of two dead women.

Officers later found Kaylee Ann Brock in an apartment in Holt. Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston was found in an hotel room in Meridian Township. Both women were beaten to death.

The motive and connection between the suspect and victims have not been made public.

UPDATED Saturday at 8:00 p.m.: Authorities have released the names of two women who were found beaten to death after a man showed cellphone photos of the bodies to police during a traffic stop in Michigan.

The Ingham County sheriff’s office says Saturday that the victims are 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston. Police found their bodies Friday in separate communities near Lansing.

A 26-year-old Delta Township man is expected to be arraigned in their deaths in the coming days.

Authorities say he was arrested following a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 69.

Police began searching for him after an ex-girlfriend reported that he was violating a personal protection order by knocking on her door and sending disturbing text messages. She’s not among the victims.

UPDATED Friday at 12:00 p.m.: At a news conference on Friday morning, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said the investigation started at 2:40 a.m. with a woman who called police in Eaton County to complain about a man trying to enter her home.

She didn't let him in. But before the man drove away, he texted the woman "he had been ridding the demons of some dear friends of his."

Within the hour, Eaton County sheriff's deputies found the suspect driving along I-69. After stopping the man, they took him into custody for other warrants. Wriggelsworth said the man showed the officers pictures of two deceased women on his phone.

The victims were later found in apartments in Holt and Meridian Township. The Michigan State Police crime lab is now processing both scenes. Police are waiting for next of kin notification before releasing the victim's names. Sheriff Wriggelsworth said the Holt victim is 26-years-old. The victim found in Meridian Township is 32-years-old but is believed to be from Williamston.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth believes the man would have killed two other women had police not stopped him.

"I don’t think there’s any doubt that this suspect was on a killing spree and his quick capture probably saved many lives," said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Officers have contacted two other women who were believed to be targets and both are safe.

Once charges are submitted to prosecutors, Sheriff Wriggelsworth said the suspect's name will be released to the public. It's believed that he is 26 or 27-years-old.

It’s unclear the relationship between the suspect and victims.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said the public is safe with the suspect in custody.

Click on this sentence for video from WKAR media partner WLNS-TV.