First responders in Meridian Township will receive an “appreciation” payment for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more than a year, many…
Meridian Township is encouraging its residents to become environmental stewards through an event called Stewardship Saturday. The program’s goal is to…
When it comes to local rivalries, most people think of Michigan State University vs. University of Michiganbut two local fire departments are also…
For years, people had no way to cross the Mud Lake Drain wetland on foot. They were forced to walk on the side of busy Okemos Road near oncoming traffic.…
A police chief getting a morning coffee suddenly had a more urgent priority: He shed his shirt and boots and jumped into a pond to save a woman whose car…
UPDATED at 11:10 p.m.: Here are the results for the primary election in Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Meridian Township and other communities.CITY of LANSING -…
Firefighters are cautioning you to put safety first when using fireworks in the upcoming few days. State law says amateur fireworks can only be used from…
Did you know that bats control a lot of insects that people don’t like such as mosquitos? You and your family can learn more at the All About Bats…
The Farmers’ Market in Meridian Township will be expanding and relocating to the north side of the Meridian Mall parking lot.Meridian Township Recreation…
UPDATED Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.: a Delta Township man pleaded not guilty today to killing 2 women during his arraignment.Our media partner WLNS-TV reports…