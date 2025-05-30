WKAR WORLD Highlights | Pride Month 2025

On WKAR-World 23.2

5 | Thurs

8:00 American Masters: Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll

"When I first heard Tutti Frutti, my heart nearly burst with excitement. The music filled the room with energy and color and outrageous defiance. I had heard God." -David Bowie. It's time. Little Richard is a legend from the golden era of rock. Richard is the cultural lightning rod who influenced some of rock music's most distinguished icons who will join us to validate Richard's unquestionable role in rock history: Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Prince and Bruce Springsteen. As Richard boastfully claims, "I am The King and Queen of Rock and Roll."

11 | Wed

8:00 For The Love of Friends

Set against the lead-up to a stage play based on the same story, FOR THE LOVE OF FRIENDS is a documentary that blends performance rehearsal clips with interview and archival footage to highlight the remarkable life and work of activist Brent Nicholson Earle. At the height of the AIDS epidemic, Brent refused to watch his friends suffer due to government inaction and public ignorance about the disease. His audacious response in 1986 was to embark on a 10, 000-mile run around the perimeter of the United States to draw attention to the plight of AIDS patients. He performed this remarkable feat amid public backlash, a homophobic media blackout, his own health challenges, and an inconvenient lack of any long-distance training. After enduring blisters, exhaustion, ignorance and fear, he returns home to his own HIV diagnosis. Though the run finishes, Brent's activism never stops.

9:30 Sister Eileen and Her Boyz: An HIV in the Rust Belt Story

A Catholic Sister working for the Toledo, Ohio diocese reflects on her ministry to gay men during the late 1980's and early 1990's. Sister Eileen Schieber resigned her position as the Bishop's vicar to partner with community organizers dedicated to providing care and housing for those with HIV/AIDS.

12 | Thurs

8:00 American Experience: Casa Susanna

In the 1950s and 60s, when failure to wear gender-appropriate clothing was illegal across most of the country, a community of cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York. Named after its matriarch, Casa Susanna provided community and validation for its guests.

13 | Fri

8:30 Stonewall Uprising: American Experience

"Stonewall Uprising" explores the dramatic event that launched a worldwide rights movement. Told by those who took part, from drag queens and street hustlers to police detectives, journalists and a former mayor of New York, and featuring a rich trove of archival footage, this film revisits a time when homosexual acts were illegal throughout America, and homosexuality itself was seen as a form of mental illness. Hunted and often entrapped by undercover police in their hometowns, gays from around the U.S. began fleeing to New York in search of a sanctuary. Hounded there still by an aggressive police force, they found refuge in a Mafia-run gay bar in Greenwich Village, the Stonewall Inn. When police raided Stonewall on June 28, 1969, gay men and women did something they had not done before: they fought back. As the streets of New York erupted into violent protests and street demonstrations, the collective anger announced that the gay rights movement had arrived.

14 | Sat

8:00 Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution: Rock The Boat

Explore the origin of a global music phenomenon born among gay and black communities coming together in apartments and basement bars in 1970s New York, where dancefloors became a platform in their battle for visibility and inclusion.

11:00 Unidad: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos

Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos (GLLU) was founded in 1981, only a dozen years after the Stonewall rebellion and only a couple of years before the HIV/AIDS pandemic began to ravage LGBTQ communities. GLLU was the greater Los Angeles area's first major Queer Latin@ organization, and the film chronicles events surrounding GLLU at a pivotal time in the history of LGBTQ equality, women's rights, and civil rights movements that shaped the destinies of GLLU's communities for decades to come.

21 | Sat

8:00 Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution: Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now

Experience the pinnacle of disco culture during the 1970s, set against the backdrop of black power and sexual liberation. As disco conquers the mainstream, Black women and gay men rise as superstars and icons

9:00 Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution: Stayin' Alive

Disco seemed untouchable by the end of the 1970s, but an incited violent backlash led to its demise. Dive into disco's underground return, where it laid the foundations for all future electronic dance music.

11:00 Prideland

Follow queer actor Dyllon Burnside on a journey across the South to meet diverse members of the LGBTQ community. From a lesbian rodeo champ in Texas to an African American mayor ally in Alabama, he discovers how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with Pride in the modern South.

22 | Sun

11:00 Reel South: A Run for More

Growing up, Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe learned to be a fighter but never imagined having a chance to make history as the first openly elected transgender official in Texas. Unfolding amidst an onslaught of legal attacks against the trans community, 'A Run for More' immerses viewers in Frankie's journey as she finds her voice, questions her relationship with the community, and tries to win an election.

23 | Mon

9:00 POV Shorts: Jardines

In one of the few queer-focused shelters in Tijuana, asylum-seekers process heartbreak and joy as they await uncertain futures.

26 | Thurs

8:30 Independent Lens: Breaking The News

A scrappy group of women and LGBTQ+ journalists buck the white male-dominated status quo, banding together to launch the 19th*, a digital news startup aiming to combat misinformation and include the voices often left out of the American story.

28 | Sat

11:00 Outrage of Danny Sotomayor: American Stories

Danny Sotomayor was a man on a mission to address injustice. The fiery, openly gay AIDS activist, political cartoonist, and organizer took to the streets of Chicago, using civil disobedience to wage war on city officials who marginalized the LGBTQ+ community and turned a blind eye to the AIDS crisis - all while fighting a losing battle with the disease himself.

29 | Sun

11:00 All We've Got

More than 100 bars, bookstores, art and community spaces where LGBTQ+ women gather have closed in the past decade. Join us as we travel the country to find out why these spaces matter and how some are managing to survive despite the odds.