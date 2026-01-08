90.5 Classical Special: Jody Knol looks back on 40 years as WKAR host

Tue Jan 13 9am on 90.5 FM WKAR | 90.5 Classical with Jody Knol

On the 40th anniversary of his first broadcast on WKAR, Jody Knol cues up the playlist of pieces he presented on his debut as a classical music host on January 13, 1986.

Listen in as Jody and special guests share stories from four decades of entertaining, informing and inspiring music lovers across mid-Michigan and beyond.

Fans and friends are invited to share their messages of congratulations. Select messages may be shared on the air and online. Share your message for Jody here.

