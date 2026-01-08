© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

90.5 Classical Special: Jody Knol looks back on 40 years as WKAR host

WKAR Public Media
Published January 8, 2026 at 9:59 AM EST
A collage of 5 images from Jody Knol’s career at WKAR
WKAR-MSU

Tue Jan 13 9am on 90.5 FM WKAR | 90.5 Classical with Jody Knol

On the 40th anniversary of his first broadcast on WKAR, Jody Knol cues up the playlist of pieces he presented on his debut as a classical music host on January 13, 1986.

Listen in as Jody and special guests share stories from four decades of entertaining, informing and inspiring music lovers across mid-Michigan and beyond.

Fans and friends are invited to share their messages of congratulations. Select messages may be shared on the air and online. Share your message for Jody here.
Show Highlights
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap