© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MUSIC SPECIAL: International Women's Day with Linda Kernohan

WKAR Public Media
Published March 5, 2026 at 5:42 PM EST
Photo of a woman next to a studio microphone
Denille Reid
/
WKAR-MSU
WKAR Classical host Linda Kernohan

Celebrate and explore Women’s History Month with WKAR Radio!

Sun. Mar. 8, 12pm to 5pm on 90.5FM and streaming | During Women’s History Month this March, WKAR Classical host Linda Kernohan will bring listeners a special afternoon of music by women composers on International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

At noon, The Fugue will feature a rare recording of a cantata by Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, then from 1 to 5 p.m., Linda will share music by women composers from the 12th century to today – works by Bonds, Beach, Boulanger, and Bjork, and more, plus one of her own compositions!

Listen live on Sunday, March 8 from 12 to 5pm on 90.5FM and streaming at wkar.org.
Show Highlights
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.