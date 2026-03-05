MUSIC SPECIAL: International Women's Day with Linda Kernohan

Sun. Mar. 8, 12pm to 5pm on 90.5FM and streaming | During Women’s History Month this March, WKAR Classical host Linda Kernohan will bring listeners a special afternoon of music by women composers on International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

At noon, The Fugue will feature a rare recording of a cantata by Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, then from 1 to 5 p.m., Linda will share music by women composers from the 12th century to today – works by Bonds, Beach, Boulanger, and Bjork, and more, plus one of her own compositions!

Listen live on Sunday, March 8 from 12 to 5pm on 90.5FM and streaming at wkar.org.