WKAR World Highlights | Women's History Month 2026

4 | Wed



9:30 The Mysterious Women of Masterpiece Mystery



Go behind-the-scenes of the popular MASTERPIECE mystery series Miss Scarlet & The Duke, Annika and Magpie Murders. Interviews with the stars and creators offer insights into the joys and challenges of making these shows.



13 | Fri



10:30 Women of World War II: The Untold Stories



Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The "secret weapon" that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process.



15 | Sun



8:00 Broadway's Leading Ladies



Join an extraordinary lineup of talent and the American Pops Orchestra to pay tribute to the women who have defined Broadway and those who are shaping its future. This March 2025 concert at New York's Town Hall is a celebration of song and legacy.



10:00 Barbra Streisand: Timeless - Live In Concert



Enjoy a magical concert filmed on New Year's Eve in 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Staged as an original, Broadway-style musical in which Barbra looks back at her past, the production featured an orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.



16 | Mon



8:00 POV: Midwives



Meet two women running a makeshift clinic in western Myanmar torn apart by ethnic violence. The Buddhist owner helps her apprentice part of a Muslim minority group denied their basic rights become a steady health care provider for her people.



9:30 Stories from the Stage: Strange Happenings



18 | Wed



8:30 Fanny: The Right to Rock



Sometime in the 1960s, in sunny Sacramento, two Filipina American sisters got together with other teenage girls to play music. Little did they know their garage band would evolve into the legendary rock group Fanny, the first all-women band to release an LP with a major record label. Despite releasing five critically-acclaimed albums over five years, touring with famed bands from Slade to Chicago and amassing a dedicated fan base of music legends including David Bowie, Fanny's groundbreaking impact in music was written out of history... until bandmates reunite 50 years later with a new rock record deal. With incredible archival footage of the band's rocking past intercut with its next chapter releasing a new LP today, the film includes interviews with a large cadre of music icons, including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Bonnie Raitt, The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine, Todd Rundgren, The Runaways' Cherie Currie, Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian, The B52's Kate Pierson, Charles Neville and David Bowie guitarist and bassist Earl Slick and Gail Ann Dorsey. Fighting early barriers of race, gender and sexuality in the music industry, and now ageism, the incredible women of Fanny are ready to claim their hallowed place in the halls of rock 'n' roll fame.



19 | Thu



9:35 POV Shorts: La Orquesta



A sought-after music teacher and conductor, Juana Alzaga sets out to create Georgia's first youth orchestra for undocumented and mixed status families. For most, this is their only opportunity for music education. La Orquesta follows Juana and her orchestra over the course of one school year as they navigate health challenges and increasing hostility toward immigrants, finding solace in music. A StoryCorps animated short A Mother's Promise will follow this film.



20 | Fri



21 | Sat



8:00 American Masters: Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore



Take an intimate look at the life and career of actress Marlee Matlin as she shares her story in American Sign Language. At 21 years old, Matlin became the first Deaf actress to win an Academy Award for her role in Children of A Lesser God. With credits that include The West Wing and the



Oscar-winning film CODA, Matlin continues to champion for more inclusivity and accessibility in entertainment.



11:00 Two Wars: No Mail, Low Morale



During World War II, a shortage of soldiers managing the postal service created a backlog of mail and packages that never made it to their intended destinations. Officials knew the undelivered mail was hurting morale but were unsure how to solve the problem. To address this issue, Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator and political activist, advocated for the enlistment of women of color in the Women's Army Corps. TWO WARS: NO MAIL, LOW MORALE tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (also known as the Six-Triple-Eight), a group of 824 women who served in the Women's Army Corps. Under the command of Major Charity Edna Adams, the Six-Triple-Eight created a card index system to efficiently process mail and completed numerous critical missions that contributed to the war effort. Despite their significant contributions, the battalion received little recognition and was disbanded upon return to the U.S. It took 50 years before their heroic efforts were properly acknowledged.



22 | Sun



9:00 Finding Your Roots: Born to Sing



Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the remarkable roots of singers Alanis Morissette and Ciara, using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work to travel back centuries, revealing his guest's hidden connections to history and to music.



10:00 The Philadelphia Eleven



THE PHILADELPHIA ELEVEN, a largely unknown women's rights story, introduces viewers to the trailblazers who challenged the very essence of patriarchy within Christendom and successfully created a blueprint for lasting institutional change. The film chronicles how a group of women in the Episcopal Church shared a call to become priests. After two legislative votes to make it possible for women to be ordained failed, they organized their own ordination as priests in defiance of church norms. The Church of the Advocate, a Black urban church in North Philadelphia, welcomed them. A huge congregation witnessed their ordination service on July 29, 1974. Changing an institution based on 2,000 years of history was an enormous task. The women priests faced threats and harassment. Some lost family and friends, and others were banned from setting foot on church property. Their opponents repeatedly questioned whether they were "proper matter for ordination." Their ordination became not only a personal struggle but also a very public battle over whether women were qualified to lead. Despite the backlash, they successfully changed the church by asserting their leadership and a vision for a new way - on their own terms.



23 | Mon



8:00 Pacific Heartbeat: Island Cowgirls



A film by: Liz Barney and Alison Week. ISLAND COWGIRLS highlights two Hawaiian cowgirls (paniolo) who have dedicated their lives to caring for their family ranches. On the northwest side of Hawai'i island, as La'I Bertlemann prepares to graduate from highschool, she must make a difficult decision whether to stay home in Hawai'i and continue her family tradition of land stewardship or leave. Meanwhile, on the south side, Lani Cran Petrie is at a crossroads as she continues to plan for the future of her ranch while faced with the uncertainty of the state-held lease of the land expiring soon.



9:00 The Golden Year: Howard Women's Basketball



In 1974 Howard University forms its first Women's Basketball team, creating new opportunities for women in sports and building a winning program. 50 years later, players and coaches reflect on their legacy and the overall growth of women's sports while highlighting the continued struggle for equity in athletics.



9:30 Stories from the Stage: Out of the Park



When the game gets personal, the stakes go beyond the scoreboard. Ajay invents a divine strategy to help his team win a baseball game in India; Shannon and his brother unexpectedly bond on the field through beep baseball; and Andrew chases a dream of pitching a no-hitter, only to realize success isn't always what it seems to be. Three storytellers, three interpretations of OUT OF THE PARK.



24 | Tue



9:00 The (M) Factor 2: Before The Pause



Before the Pause explores solutions for women experiencing perimenopause.



25 | Wed



8:30 Independent Lens: Keep Quiet and Forgive



Three decades after her assault, Lizzie confronts her Amish community's silence around sexual abuse. She leads a movement to support fellow Amish and Mennonite survivors as they navigate trauma, faith, and family ties. With rare access, Keep Quiet and Forgive follows Lizzie and other survivors as they fight to replace 'forgive and forget' with healing and justice.



26 | Thu



8:00 Doc World: And Still I Sing



Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed mentors two young women competing on Afghan Star, until their lives are upended when the Taliban returns. As women's rights collapse, they must escape Kabul and find safety in exile.



9:30 Graceful Voices



During the land boom of the 1920s, real estate developer George Merrick launched his dream of creating America's first fully planned community, Coral Gables - known as the "Miami Riviera." Behind the grand gates of Coral Gables is the MacFarlane Homestead Historic District, developed as a black residential neighborhood by Merrick, where many Bahamian immigrants built homes that have been in their families for generations. GRACEFUL VOICES captures the stories and experiences of the Bahamian and African American women who were born there, forged lifelong friendships, and developed a passion for their community. Their powerful and sentimental memories shed a light on the history that is still being built. Many of these women were born in the homes they live in today and are determined to keep these homes in their family for generations to come. Knowing that their determined voices could make a difference, these resilient women stuck together and forced change. They fought desegregation and injustice, and they did so gracefully.



27 | Fri



8:00 American Masters: Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House



Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug. See how her commitment to women's rights and progressive causes upended the status quo in Washington.



28 | Sat



8:00 American Masters: Janis Ian: Breaking Silence



Discover the life of singer-songwriter Janis Ian and how she rose as a folk icon and gay rights advocate. She broke ground with "Society's Child" (1966), a bold take on interracial love, and "At Seventeen" (1975), a searing anthem about bullying.



11:00 Singing for Justice



Singing for Justice reveals the story of Faith Petric (1915-2013), a political radical, musician, mother, worker and grandmother who united folk music and activism through almost a century of American social movements. She aided migrant workers in California during the Great Depression, built Liberty Ships during World War II, faced Cold War-era FBI surveillance, and marched for racial justice in Selma, AL. Over her long and purposeful life, Faith inspired all to take responsibility for social change, women and elders to defy stereotypes, and everyone she met to sing along.



29 | Sun



9:00 Finding Your Roots: Larger Than Life



Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces actors Lea Salonga and Amanda Seyfried to ancestors who are every bit as dramatic as the characters they've played on stage and screen, telling stories of relatives who survived heart-wrenching ordeals.



10:00 American Masters: Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny



Hannah Arendt's story, like so many, is the story of America, and the promise of American democracy. Forced to give up her successful academic career in Germany and flee Nazi Europe, Arendt made a home in New York City, after emigrating through Ellis Island in the spring of 1941. She worked as a housekeeper, an editor, a columnist, and an adjunct professor, all while writing her first major work, The Origins of Totalitarianism, published in 1951, the same year she received American citizenship. To mark the occasion as a new beginning, she legally changed her name from



Johanna to Hannah. As a Jewish refugee, Arendt saw firsthand what happens when a nation-state collapses, when social order disintegrates, when fake news and big lies dominate politics. She experienced the horrors of prejudice, the melancholy of homelessness, and the terror of isolation in Nazi Europe. But in the United States she found a country not defined by ethnonationalism or totalitarian power. She found the promise of politics, the "freedom to be free," democracy in action, and the spirit of American revolution. Through resilience, courage, hard work, and luck, Hannah Arendt became the most influential and provocative political thinker of the 20th century. Today, her story and voice continue to shine a light on how to act as a private individual and public citizen in dark times. This film reveals the complex, controversial, flawed, and irrefutably courageous woman whose intelligence and fearless truth-telling led her to breathtaking insights into the human condition, and introduces Hannah Arendt's life and work to a diverse and contemporary audience.



30 | Mon



8:00 Girl Talk: A Local, USA Special



Set in the cutthroat, male-dominated world of high school debate, where tomorrow's leaders are groomed, GIRL TALK tells the compelling and timely story of five girls on a top-ranked Massachusetts high school debate team as they strive to become the best debaters in the United States.



9:30 Stories from the Stage: No Place Like Home



31 | Tue



9:00 American Experience: The Cancer Detectives



In the 1950's, survival rates from cancer of any kind were low. Damaging surgery and unsophisticated radiotherapy were the main treatments, assuming the disease was detected in time for anything to be done. Cervical cancer was often asymptomatic until it was well advanced, and by that time, it was often a death sentence. This dramatic story of the fight against cervical cancer revolves around three main characters: Dr. Papanicolaou, a Greek immigrant whose single-minded pursuit of the development of a diagnostic test saved hundreds of thousands of women; Hashime Murayama, the exquisitely talented artist who became National Geographic's first inhouse illustrator, but because of his Japanese heritage, was fired, interned in a WWII camp, then released to work on the project; and Helen Dickens, a groundbreaking Black female surgeon, who overcame deep distrust between the Black community and medical professionals to save the lives of thousands of women. The work of these three true life savers slashed death rates of this previously unfightable cancer by more than 60 percent.