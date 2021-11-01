Down go the Wolverines! Reactions to the Michigan State win over Michigan at Spartan Stadium | Current Sports | Nov. 1, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the Michigan State football comeback victory over Michigan on Saturday. How did the Spartans pull off the upset and what does this do for the national perception of the Spartans? Also, what does the future of Jim Harbaugh look like now? Al also addresses the Michigan "trolls." Fun show recapping one of the most memorable games in Michigan / Michigan State history!
Episode 1870