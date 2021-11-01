© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Down go the Wolverines! Reactions to the Michigan State win over Michigan at Spartan Stadium | Current Sports | Nov. 1, 2021

Published November 1, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
Kenneth Walker III
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the Michigan State football comeback victory over Michigan on Saturday. How did the Spartans pull off the upset and what does this do for the national perception of the Spartans? Also, what does the future of Jim Harbaugh look like now? Al also addresses the Michigan "trolls." Fun show recapping one of the most memorable games in Michigan / Michigan State history!

Episode 1870

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Rivalry WeekMel TuckerSpartan StadiumMSU U of M RivalryKenneth Walker III
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin