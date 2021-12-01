College football playoff predictions; Michigan fandom running array; Mel Tucker on 10-wins | Current Sports | Nov. 30, 2021
What will the college football playoff committee reveal in its final rankings of the college football regular season? Does Michigan deserve to leap Alabama?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we give thoughts and predictions on the final college football playoff rankings before championship weekend. Where will both Michigan State and Michigan end up tonight? Do the Wolverines deserve to be placed above Alabama? Also, Al addresses the Michigan fans who have been riding a bit TOO high since Saturday afternoon. That, as well as thoughts from MSU football coach Mel Tucker on completing a 10-win regular season.
Episode 1883