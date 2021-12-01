© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

College football playoff predictions; Michigan fandom running array; Mel Tucker on 10-wins | Current Sports | Nov. 30, 2021

Published December 1, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST
Jim Harbaugh.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

What will the college football playoff committee reveal in its final rankings of the college football regular season? Does Michigan deserve to leap Alabama?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we give thoughts and predictions on the final college football playoff rankings before championship weekend. Where will both Michigan State and Michigan end up tonight? Do the Wolverines deserve to be placed above Alabama? Also, Al addresses the Michigan fans who have been riding a bit TOO high since Saturday afternoon. That, as well as thoughts from MSU football coach Mel Tucker on completing a 10-win regular season.

Episode 1883

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinJim HarabughMSU Football TeamMSU vs Penn State FootballMel TuckerCollege Football PlayoffCollege AthletesCollege Athletics
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin