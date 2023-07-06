Muhammad Rabnawaz inducted into National Academy of Inventors

The NAI senior member program was established to highlight academic inventors who have demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that hold the promise of making a tangible impact on the public’s quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. Election to NAI senior member status is an elite professional distinction extended solely to academic inventors.

Rabnawaz is being recognized for his research career developing energy-efficient strategies for recycling commonly used plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (recycling code 1) and polystyrene (recycling code 2). He also has created novel coating materials for water and oil-repellent paper to replace single-use plastic and polyfluoroalkyl substances of PFAS-free self-cleaning surfaces for packaging and nonpackaging applications. These inventions have led to 45 patents and counting.

The NAI’s application process is rigorous; not only do nominees need to demonstrate success creating multiple inventions, but they also need to demonstrate a commitment to providing opportunities for future inventors and inventions.

Conversation Highlights :

(0:59) – “When I visited the School of Packaging, I realized there’s an amazing potential for people who want to do something that will benefit the planet.”

(4:27) – “Another factor when they review the nomination packages is that they’re looking for, besides the development of the innovations and technologies themselves, are we preparing the next generation of innovators and scientists.”

(6:17) – “Primarily this recognition came because of our work to make zero-waste packaging for the world.”

(6:54) – “I realized that when you’re in the packaging discipline, it’s so fulfilling in that whatever you do is going to change the world.”

(8:43) – “I think the biggest challenge in the packaging industry is sustainability.”

(11:58) – “It you’re that person with a creative and innovative spirit, packaging is an amazing field.”

(13:03) – “The biggest misconception is that packaging is just about making boxes.”

