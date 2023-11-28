New MSU Football Coach Jonathan Smith introduced to Spartan Nation

Smith was introduced at a press conference on campus on November 28.

Press Conference Highlights :

(0:00) – Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller’s opening comments

(5:31) – Coach Smith’s opening comments

(13:52) – Are you going to study the history of Spartan Football and is that important?

(14:30) – How hard was it to leave your alma mater and what attracted you to MSU?

(15:08) – How will you go about assembling your staff?

(16:20) – What is your perspective on the importance of mental health for your players?

(17:08) – What did you learn from your Oregon State experience you will carry over to MSU?

(18:15) – What catch phrases do you use that your players will get used to hearing?

(19:01) – How will you address the roster?

(20:18) – Will you consult with Mark Dantonio?

(21:06) – Did the dissolution of the Pac 12 influence your decision to come to MSU?

(22:19) – What did you learn from watching some of MSU’s games this season?

