Vision 2050 comprehensive facilities and land use plan a key component in MSU 2030 strategic plan

The strategic plan calls for a new University Comprehensive Facilities and Land Use Plan that embeds diversity, equity, and inclusion; faculty, staff, and student success; and sustainable health in the physical environment of MSU’s campuses and facilities.

Bill Beekman is MSU’s vice president for strategic initiatives. He oversees the implementation of the strategic plan. Steve Troost is the campus planner in Infrastructure Planning and Facilities and played a key role in the development of Vision 2050, an integrated facilities and land use plan for MSU. Beekman and Troost talk about Vision 2050’s place in MSU 2030.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:41) – How is the overall implementation of MSU 2030 going?

(2:17) – Talk about your role at MSU and what a campus planner does.

(4:08) – What is a facilities and land use plan? What’s in the Vision 2050 plan? What factors do you consider?

(6:31) – How does Vision 2050 fit into the MSU 2030 strategic plan?

(9:08) – How do you think about building up versus building out?

(18:05) – How do you look at parking on campus going forward?

(22:47) – How does the rise in employees working remotely impact your plan?

(27:05) – In addition to the main campus, the plan looks at MSU’s presence around the state, nearly 21,000 acres in Flint, Grand Rapids, Detroit, and around the state.

(31:07) – What’s in the plan that might surprise people?

