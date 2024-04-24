MSU research, education and clinical care “meet the health needs of the entire state”

Conversation Highlights:

Russ White | MSU Today Beauchamp. left, and Beekman in the MSU Audio Studios

(1:28) – Beauchamp describes his role as executive vice president.

(3:50) – More on the breadth and depth and mission of MSU Health Sciences. “In all we do, whether it’s research, education or our clinical care, we go directly at meeting the health needs of the people of the entire state.”

(8:39) – The opportunities presented by the burgeoning Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences partnership. This includes the recent MSU Board of Trustees approval to build “the largest human health research building in the history of Michigan State University.”

(16:49) – Talk about our all efforts in Flint, including MSU’s first philanthropically-named department, the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health. “What’s happening in Flint is emblematic of how MSU works with communities.”

(24:10) – Beauchamp reflets on his time and “scalable impact” at MSU and his new role at Georgetown. “What we’ve been able to build is something that will continue to accelerate because of the commitment to hope, health and healing.”

