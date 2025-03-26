Electrification of vehicle fleet a key component in MSU’s sustainability goals

The goal is to provide exemplary stewardship of institutional resources to foster the long-term sustainability of MSU and its high-quality education, research and outreach and engagement programs

Ultimately, a desire to achieve climate neutrality.

Joining MSU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Bill Beekman on this episode of MSU Today to discuss the electrification of the MSU fleet are Adam Lawver, assistant vice president of IPF operations in Infrastructure Planning and Facilities; Stephanie O’Donnell, university traffic engineer in the MSU Department of Public Safety; and Dr. Mehrnaz Ghamami, associate professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Conversation Highlights:

(2:12) – Adam, how many vehicles are in the MSU fleet? What kinds of vehicles? We began the process of electrification in 2022. How is that going?

(6:37) - What are the lessons learned so far?

(11:54) – Mehrnaz, as an electric vehicle researcher and based on your work studying electric vehicle issues at MSU and across the state of Michigan, what lessons are you learning?

(20:28) - How do we develop a state-wide or national charging strategy?

(22:34) – Stephanie, what is the role of a university traffic engineer? How do you spend your workday?

(25:04) – How are electric vehicles impacting your work?

(28:27) - Where are the problem areas or “hot spots” that you’re working to make better?

(32:46) - What changes are on the horizon for MSU parking, transportation, and safety? What will you be working on for the next three to five years?

(34:21) – Mehrnaz, what will you be working on in the years ahead?

(35:21) – Adam, what’s ahead as our university fleet continues to evolve?

(39:58) – Where do you like to travel when you’re not working?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.