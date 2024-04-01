© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

Surviving the Dust Bowl

Season 10 Episode 8 | 51m 28s

The Dust Bowl brought drought, dust, disease and death to the Midwest for nearly a decade.

Aired: 11/14/09 | Expires: 09/28/22
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
