The American Vice President

Extras
What happens when the president is unable to serve? Explore the dramatic period between 1963 and 197
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Learn about the beginning of the environmental justice movement.
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Watch a preview of Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal.
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Watch a preview of The Cancer Detectives.