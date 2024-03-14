Part 1 | The Vote | American Experience

Extras
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Learn about the beginning of the environmental justice movement.
Watch a preview of Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal.
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Watch a preview of The Cancer Detectives.
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.