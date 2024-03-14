© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

Part 1 | The Vote | American Experience

Season 32 Episode 9 | 1hr 52m 42s

One hundred years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, The Vote tells the dramatic culmination story of the hard-fought campaign waged by American women for the right to vote, a transformative cultural and political movement that resulted in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history.

Aired: 07/05/20 | Expires: 11/18/23
Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
