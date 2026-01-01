Appraisal: 1911 Gorham Silver Powerboat Race Trophy

Extras
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Appraisal: 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Watch
Appraisal: 20th C. Ernest Trova "Falling Man" Sculpture
Appraisal: 1937 Inscribed "Of Mice and Men" First Edition
Appraisal: 1900 Oscar Berninghaus Watercolor
Appraisal: Charles Loloma Necklace & Ironwood Bird
Appraisal: Loetz 4-handled Phänomen Vase, ca. 1904
Appraisal: 1964 - 1965 Ellsworth Kelly "Yellow over Black" Litho
Appraisal: 1951 Coca-Cola Baseball Advertisement Painting
Appraisal: Augsburg Silver-gilt Chalice, ca. 1600