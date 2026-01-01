Latest Episodes
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All
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Season 10
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BackStage Pass Season 9
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BackStage Pass Season 8
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BackStage Pass Season 7
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BackStage Pass Season 6
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BackStage Pass Season 5
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BackStage Pass Season 4
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BackStage Pass Season 3
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BackStage Pass Season 2
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BackStage Pass Season 1
Artist and activist Tunde Olanarian leads a high-energy show featuring dancers and choir.
The 3 piece, Michigan-based band Outer Vibe performs catchy rock and pop music.
Bluegrass with a pop twist, The Way Down Wanderers showcase their unique sound.
Folk artist Willy Tea Taylor joins the Harmed Brothers
Detroit native and blues powerhouse Eliza Neals performs at Michigan Bluesfest
Indie-Rock artist Joshua Powell performs “Black Lodge (water)” and more.
Brothers Jack, Brady, and Beau make up the Southern rock and Americana folk band, Brother
Pop electronic vocalist and writer Tishmal performs with producer Christian Darias.
Progressive soul-pop group Paddlebots performs “Smile,” “Fantasy,” and more.
Mike Mains & The Branches perform hits from their latest album, “When We Were in Love.”
Extras
Remember when life was simpler? Hit "Rewind" with the electronic pop of SIAS.
Take a break with the soothing sounds of Jack & The Bones and their song "Sideshow."
Feeling so isolated you could scream? Shout along with Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish
Chase away those clouds with Joe Hertler and the Rainow Seekers and their song "Old Love."
Keep calm and remember "Everything...Everything is going be alright!"
Lighten your mood with electronic singer Tishmal and her song "Heavy."
"Stuck at home with the family driving you crazy? Try being in a band with them!
Soothe your soul with the musical musings of Willy Tea Taylor
Have a dance party in your living room with Michigan musician Tunde Olaniran
Sneak peek: Joshua Davis performs a selection from his upcoming album 'The Way Back Home'