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BackStage Pass Season 10 is made possible with financial support from MSU Federal Credit Union and by viewers like you. Additional production support is provided by Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and MessageMakers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 10
  • BackStage Pass Season 9
  • BackStage Pass Season 8
  • BackStage Pass Season 7
  • BackStage Pass Season 6
  • BackStage Pass Season 5
  • BackStage Pass Season 4
  • BackStage Pass Season 3
  • BackStage Pass Season 2
  • BackStage Pass Season 1
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
1010 Tunde Olaniran
Artist and activist Tunde Olanarian leads a high-energy show featuring dancers and choir.
Episode: S10 E1010 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Outer Vibe
The 3 piece, Michigan-based band Outer Vibe performs catchy rock and pop music.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
The Way Down Wanderers
Bluegrass with a pop twist, The Way Down Wanderers showcase their unique sound.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Willy Tea Taylor & The Harmed Brothers
Folk artist Willy Tea Taylor joins the Harmed Brothers
Episode: S10 E1007 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Eliza Neals
Detroit native and blues powerhouse Eliza Neals performs at Michigan Bluesfest
Episode: S10 E1006 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Joshua Powell
Indie-Rock artist Joshua Powell performs “Black Lodge (water)” and more.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Brother Elsey
Brothers Jack, Brady, and Beau make up the Southern rock and Americana folk band, Brother
Episode: S10 E1004 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Tishmal
Pop electronic vocalist and writer Tishmal performs with producer Christian Darias.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Paddlebots
Progressive soul-pop group Paddlebots performs “Smile,” “Fantasy,” and more.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
Mike Mains & The Branches
Mike Mains & The Branches perform hits from their latest album, “When We Were in Love.”
Episode: S10 E1001 | 56:46
Extras
Watch 5:14
BackStage Pass
SIAS | Shelter In Place Playlist
Remember when life was simpler? Hit "Rewind" with the electronic pop of SIAS.
Clip: 5:14
BackStage Pass
Jack & The Bones | Shelter In Place Playlist
Take a break with the soothing sounds of Jack & The Bones and their song "Sideshow."
Clip: 4:55
Watch 4:48
BackStage Pass
Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish |Shelter In Place Playlist
Feeling so isolated you could scream? Shout along with Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish
Clip: 4:48
Watch 5:28
BackStage Pass
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers |Shelter In Place Playlist
Chase away those clouds with Joe Hertler and the Rainow Seekers and their song "Old Love."
Clip: 5:28
Watch 4:30
BackStage Pass
Mike Mains & The Branches | Shelter In Place Playlist
Keep calm and remember "Everything...Everything is going be alright!"
Clip: 4:30
Watch 4:25
BackStage Pass
Tishmal | Shelter In Place Playlist
Lighten your mood with electronic singer Tishmal and her song "Heavy."
Clip: 4:25
Watch 4:49
BackStage Pass
Brother Elsey |Shelter In Place Playlist
"Stuck at home with the family driving you crazy? Try being in a band with them!
Clip: 4:49
Watch 6:33
BackStage Pass
Willy Tea Taylor | Shelter In Place Playlist
Soothe your soul with the musical musings of Willy Tea Taylor
Clip: 6:33
Watch 4:10
BackStage Pass
Tunde Olaniran | Shelter In Place Playlist
Have a dance party in your living room with Michigan musician Tunde Olaniran
Clip: 4:10
Watch 4:35
BackStage Pass
Joshua Davis: Just Getting By
Sneak peek: Joshua Davis performs a selection from his upcoming album 'The Way Back Home'
Clip: 4:35