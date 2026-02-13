© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 1

Season 15 Episode 1 | 53m 22s

As a newly qualified midwife, Sister Catherine visits her first solo patient, who is experiencing persistent nausea. Meanwhile, Nurse Crane, Trixie, Rosalind, and Joyce participate in a women’s liberation meeting.

Aired: 03/21/26 | Expires: 06/09/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 15 Preview
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preview: S15 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
Call the Midwife
Getting Ready for the Christmas Carnival
Preparations are underway for the Christmas Carnival.
Clip: S15 E0 | 2:09
Watch 1:07
Call the Midwife
Trixie Is Moving Back to London
Everyone at the dinner table is thrilled to hear Trixie is moving back to London.
Clip: S15 E0 | 1:07
Watch 0:59
Call the Midwife
Did Someone Say Party?
A party at Nonnatus House? They'll have to convince Sister Monica Joan first.
Clip: S15 E0 | 0:59
Watch 0:33
Call the Midwife
Baby Love!
When the "adults" are away, the youngsters will play.
Clip: S15 E0 | 0:33
Watch 1:38
Call the Midwife
Fun Was Had By All — Until the Next Morning
Everyone had a great time at the Nonnatus House party, until the next morning.
Clip: S15 E0 | 1:38
Watch 8:17
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2025 Holiday Special
Go behind the scenes with the Call the Midwife cast for a sneak peek at the 2025 Holiday Special.
Clip: S15 E0 | 8:17
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2025 Preview
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Preview: S15 E0 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Preview: S14 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:35
Call the Midwife
Telling Colette
Miss Higgins, Roger, and Nancy team up to break some exciting news to Colette.
Clip: S14 E8 | 2:35