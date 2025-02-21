© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 2

Season 14 Episode 2 | 53m 07s

Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital. An outbreak of gonorrhea sees Shelagh and Miss Higgins using the Council’s new tracing system to identify contacts for testing and treatment.

Aired: 04/05/25 | Expires: 06/17/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Call the Midwife
Extended Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024 Preview
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E0 | 0:30
Watch 1:21
Call the Midwife
Cast on Their Favorite Holiday Foods
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:21
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Cast Talks Homemade Christmas Gifts
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:27
Watch 1:36
Call the Midwife
Cast Weighs in on Mince Meat Pies - Yay or Nay?
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:36
Watch 6:14
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2024 Holiday Special
Cast members share a preview of what’s to come in the 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special.
Clip: S14 E0 | 6:14
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Helps in the Search for Reggie
When Trixie learns the police have halted their search for Reggie, she jumps into action.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:13
Watch 2:06
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica and Geoffrey Have a Heart-to-Heart
Teaming up in the kitchen leads to a heartful conversation between Sister Veronica and Geoffrey.
Clip: S14 E0 | 2:06
Watch 0:40
Call the Midwife
Santa Makes a Special Stop in Poplar
Look out, Poplar… Santa (aka Fred Buckle) has arrived with gifts!
Clip: S14 E0 | 0:40