Extras
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
Cast members share a preview of what’s to come in the 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special.
When Trixie learns the police have halted their search for Reggie, she jumps into action.
Teaming up in the kitchen leads to a heartful conversation between Sister Veronica and Geoffrey.
Look out, Poplar… Santa (aka Fred Buckle) has arrived with gifts!