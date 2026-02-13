Extras
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preparations are underway for the Christmas Carnival.
Everyone at the dinner table is thrilled to hear Trixie is moving back to London.
Everyone had a great time at the Nonnatus House party, until the next morning.
A party at Nonnatus House? They'll have to convince Sister Monica Joan first.
When the "adults" are away, the youngsters will play.
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Go behind the scenes with the Call the Midwife cast for a sneak peek at the 2025 Holiday Special.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Miss Higgins, Roger, and Nancy team up to break some exciting news to Colette.