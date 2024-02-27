Extras
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Sister Monica Joan's excitement for the moon landing leads her to keep a toy.
With the excitement of Apollo 11 underway, the pupil midwives receive their case reviews.
Cast and crew detail the chic styles of 1969 showcased in Season 13.
Meet the new pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
As Violet submits her mayoral application, she runs into her political rival, Mr. Regan.
Trixie and Matthew dive into married life by searching for a sofa.
Matthew and Violet discuss her potential campaign run for mayor.