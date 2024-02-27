© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Call the Midwife

Episode 4

Season 13 Episode 4 | 54m 01s

The pupil midwives reach their third month of training. An anxious Trixie receives an urgent phone call that leads to dire consequences for her patient. Elsewhere, the Turner’s Apollo 11 moon landing party is in full swing at Nonnatus House.

Aired: 03/07/24 | Expires: 06/04/24
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Preview: S13 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:35
Call the Midwife
Moonstruck by Apollo
Sister Monica Joan's excitement for the moon landing leads her to keep a toy.
Clip: S13 E4 | 0:35
Watch 2:57
Call the Midwife
Anticipation for Liftoff
With the excitement of Apollo 11 underway, the pupil midwives receive their case reviews.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:57
Watch 6:13
Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife in 1969: Fashions and Sets
Cast and crew detail the chic styles of 1969 showcased in Season 13.
Clip: S13 | 6:13
Watch 10:35
Call the Midwife
First Look: New Midwives, New Drama in Season 13
Meet the new pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.
Clip: S13 | 10:35
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:15
Call the Midwife
Violet Buckle vs. Bill Regan
As Violet submits her mayoral application, she runs into her political rival, Mr. Regan.
Clip: S13 E3 | 1:15
Watch 0:22
Call the Midwife
An Eye-Catching Price Tag
Trixie and Matthew dive into married life by searching for a sofa.
Clip: S13 E3 | 0:22
Watch 1:23
Call the Midwife
Violet for Mayor?
Matthew and Violet discuss her potential campaign run for mayor.
Clip: S13 E3 | 1:23