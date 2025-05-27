© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Independent Lens

TEST Who is Michael Jang?

Season 26 Episode 21 | 41m 44s

TEST - After a long career as a commercial and portrait photographer, mischievous San Francisco artist Michael Jang sat for decades on a hidden treasure of pictures taken in his 20s—both candid celebrity shots and a down-to-earth cross-section of Chinese American family life rarely captured so playfully. Then, during the pandemic, Jang set out to share his work with the world, street guerilla-styl

Aired: 05/29/25 | Expires: 08/17/25
Extras
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 12:07
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Halal Grocery in Brooklyn | Ep 2
The family behind a Middle Eastern Brooklyn grocery makes a hearty mansaf meal.
Special: 12:07
Watch 12:39
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Seafood City in Chicago | Ep 1
Filipino food galore at Seafood City in Chicago is followed by the making of a crab torta feast.
Special: 12:39
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Preview: S26 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 8:02
Independent Lens
Home Court Advantage Ep 4
Flintridge Prep basketball coach Jayme Kiyomura Chan leads with care both on and off the court.
Clip: S26 E14 | 8:02
Watch 5:30
Independent Lens
Home Court Advantage Ep 3
Edreece Arghandiwal shares his story and success as the co-founder of Oakland's USL soccer teams.
Clip: S26 E14 | 5:30