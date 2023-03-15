© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Marie Antoinette

Queen of Hearts

Season 1 Episode 8 | 50m 43s

Louis becomes increasingly confident as he throws himself into supporting the American War of Independence. Marie Antoinette embraces life at the Petit Trianon where she becomes enamored by a familiar face -- Count Axel von Fersen.

Queen of Hearts
Latest Episodes
The Ostrich
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Deus Ex Machina
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Rebel Queen
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43
Queen of France
Watch 50:44
Marie Antoinette
Queen of France
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:44
Pick a Princess
Watch 54:38
Marie Antoinette
Pick a Princess
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Rival Queens
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14
The Slap
Watch 52:23
Marie Antoinette
The Slap
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:23