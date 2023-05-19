© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU Commencements

Veterinary Medicine | Spring 2023

Season 2023 Episode 18 | 1hr 48m 47s

Veterinary Medicine - Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony from Wharton Center.

Aired: 05/18/23
Veterinary Medicine | Spring 2023
For information on upcoming Michigan State University commencement ceremonies, visit:
commencement.msu.edu
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MSU Commencements Season 2023
  • Season 2022
  • 2021 MSU Commencements
  • 2020 MSU Commencements
  • 2019 MSU Commencements
  • 2018 MSU Commencements
  • 2017 MSU Commencements
  • 2016 MSU Commencements
  • 2015 MSU Commencements
  • 2014 MSU Commencements
  • 2013 MSU Commencements
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Watch 1:28:29
MSU Commencements
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Lyman Briggs College | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E9 | 1:28:29
James Madison College | Spring 2023
Watch 1:47:24
MSU Commencements
James Madison College | Spring 2023
James Madison College | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E8 | 1:47:24
College of Music | Spring 2023
Watch 1:34:22
MSU Commencements
College of Music | Spring 2023
College of Music | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E10 | 1:34:22
College of Osteopathic Medicine | Spring 2023
Watch 2:49:17
MSU Commencements
College of Osteopathic Medicine | Spring 2023
College of Osteopathic Medicine | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E1 | 2:49:17
Undergraduate Convocation | Spring 2023
Watch 1:03:10
MSU Commencements
Undergraduate Convocation | Spring 2023
Undergraduate Convocation | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E5 | 1:03:10
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
Watch 2:36:40
MSU Commencements
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
College of Social Science | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E14 | 2:36:40
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Watch 2:18:08
MSU Commencements
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Broad College of Business | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E7 | 2:18:08
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
Watch 2:16:02
MSU Commencements
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
College of Natural Science | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E11 | 2:16:02
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
Watch 1:37:15
MSU Commencements
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
College of Agriculture and Natural Resources | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E6 | 1:37:15
College of Education | Spring 2023
Watch 1:34:43
MSU Commencements
College of Education | Spring 2023
College of Education | Spring 2023
Episode: S2023 E16 | 1:34:43