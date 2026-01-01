Rodney T. Whitaker - University Distinguished Professor

Extras
Michael Boivin earns high honor for a career of helping African children.
Felicia Wu earns honor for work in food safety leading to better public health.
Rebecca Campbell earns honor for work helping survivors of sexual assault.
Patricia Edwards earns honor for career of expanding literacy education.
Henry Campa earns honor for career in wildlife management and professional development.
Leonard Fleck earns honor for a career spent expanding the field of medical ethics.
Rufus Isaacs earns honor for entomology work that helps farmers around the world.
Richard Lenski’s earns honor for his ground breaking work in evolutionary biology.
Edward Walker earns honor for career focused on eliminating insect born diseases.
Merry Morash earns honor for her pivotal work with the justice system.