Campus Vigil

Vigil for the victims of the MSU campus shooting. Performance: Jose´ Maldonada, Sadie Rucker Welcome: Chaplain Curt Dwyer - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - Rema Vassar, Board of Trustees - Performance: Phoenix Miranda, Jordon Anderson - Teresa K. Woodruff, MSU Interim President Tom Izzo, MSU Men’s Basketball Coach - Student Remarks: Jo Kovach, ASMSU; Hannah Jeffery, COGS - Closing: Chaplain Curt Dwyer.