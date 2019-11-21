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Christoph Benning | University Distinguished Professor

2m 42s

Christoph Benning, Professor, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Plant Biology; Director, MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory, named University Distinguished Professor in 2019. This recognition is among the highest honors that can be bestowed on a faculty member at Michigan State University.

Aired: 11/21/19
Extras
Watch 3:00
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