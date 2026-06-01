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PBS News Hour

Promising pancreatic cancer treatment doubles survival rates

Season 2026 Episode 112 | 7m 03s

A medical breakthrough in the fight against pancreatic cancer is showing promising results after decades of research. The experimental drug, taken once a day, extends patients’ lives by slowing the progression of one of the deadliest cancers. Dr. Rachna Shroff, associate director of clinical investigations at the University of Arizona Comprehensive Cancer Center, joins Stephanie Sy for more.

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Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E112 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund paused amid GOP pressure
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund hits setback amid political pressure from Republicans
Clip: S2026 E112 | 4:16
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PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran at impasse as Israel goes deeper into Lebanon
U.S. and Iran send mixed signals as Israel's invasion extends deeper into Lebanon
Clip: S2026 E112 | 5:04
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Arrests rise outside New Jersey ICE facility
News Wrap: More people arrested for breaking curfew at New Jersey ICE detention facility
Clip: S2026 E112 | 5:14
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PBS News Hour
Authorities struggle to stop AI tools generating nude images
Authorities struggle to stop AI tools generating nude images without consent
Clip: S2026 E112 | 6:57
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PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on cooking with pride
A Brief But Spectacular take on cooking with pride
Clip: S2026 E112 | 3:10
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PBS News Hour
Report shows misinformation a threat to election security
New report shows misinformation is a threat to election security
Clip: S2026 E112 | 7:42
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PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on limits of Trump's power
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the limits of Trump's power
Clip: S2026 E112 | 5:58
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E111 | 57:46
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Kenyan court halts U.S. plan to open Ebola quarantine center
Kenyan court blocks U.S. plan to open Ebola quarantine center to treat Americans
Clip: S2026 E111 | 5:51