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PBS News Hour

U.S. and Iran at impasse as Israel goes deeper into Lebanon

Season 2026 Episode 112 | 5m 04s

There were conflicting signals Monday from the U.S. and Iran over the status of negotiations to extend the ceasefire and begin talks on ending the war. Meantime, the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been all but shattered as Israel pressed deep into Lebanon. Ali Rogin reports.

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